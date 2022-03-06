HIGH POINT — High Point may join a growing list of cities that allow people to take alcoholic drinks from restaurants and bars into the streets in certain designated areas.
Mayor Jay Wagner told the High Point Economic Development Corp. board last week that the city is considering adopting “social districts” in the area around Truist Point stadium and the Uptowne area around N. Main Street and Lexington Avenue.
A new state law allows local governments to designate outdoor districts where alcohol can be openly carried and consumed outside of establishments.
“Basically, what it allows a person to do is move about the social district with an open container,” Wagner said. “We’re trying to find places that are walkable and that have some concentration of ABC licensees in those areas.”
City leaders hope to have the first social district in place around Truist Point by the time the High Point Rockers start playing home baseball games April 21, with an Uptowne district to follow later, he said.
Having a social district could enhance the city’s growth in the downtown area near the stadium, Wagner said.
Under the new law, patrons can buy beer, wine or mixed drinks in specially marked to-go containers from establishments that participate in the program and carry and consume them within the district’s boundaries.
Greensboro recently adopted a social district in part of its downtown, and other cities are considering them.
Wagner said the city is working with the High Point Police Department and other agencies in exploring the idea.
“There’s a little bit of a learning curve involved in how we’re going to do that,” he said.
