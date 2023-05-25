HIGH POINT — The City Council has made additional commitments for High Point’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds, but more than $5 million of the federal dollars remain unallocated.
In wrapping up budget discussions last week, the council voted to commit $150,000 toward a mentoring and enrichment coordinator position with the High Point Schools Partnership.
It also designated $350,000 for a disparity study that would be designed to document any past discrimination in the awarding of contracts by the city as part of a revamped minority- and women-owned business enterprise program ordered by the council.
The city recently solicited proposals from firms vying to conduct the study, which would support a more comprehensive MWBE program that could include goals for participation in city construction projects and other types of professional services.
The council in 2020 set a goal of enhancing High Point’s efforts to do business with MWBE firms, because members said they think current levels of participation are too low.
The city has hired Cynthia Barnes as its first-ever MWBE coordinator, with duties that will include outreach to historically underutilized businesses about opportunities for doing business with the city.
Just over $5.3 million of the city’s $22.6 million ARPA award remains, and it was designated for future use by the council.
