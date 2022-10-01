HIGH POINT — The city says a long-vacant, condemned building in the West End district is unsafe and needs to be demolished.

Part of the rear wall of the 6,360-square-foot structure at 1503 W. English Road has failed, and officials say the owner has not taken any action to safeguard the site by either repairing or demolishing the building, so the city plans to hire a demolition contractor to take it down and charge the property owner.

