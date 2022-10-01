HIGH POINT — The city says a long-vacant, condemned building in the West End district is unsafe and needs to be demolished.
Part of the rear wall of the 6,360-square-foot structure at 1503 W. English Road has failed, and officials say the owner has not taken any action to safeguard the site by either repairing or demolishing the building, so the city plans to hire a demolition contractor to take it down and charge the property owner.
“It is in a state of current collapse,” Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson told the City Council Finance Committee Thursday.
It’s part of a row of buildings at the W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/English Road split that was associated with a former hosiery mill that closed more than 50 years ago. It’s adjacent to a City Transfer & Storage warehouse and within the same block as the Cohab Space campus for designers and artists where the Ziggy’s concert venue is.
The first-floor windows have long been boarded up, and city condemnation placards have been affixed to the building.
Officials said it’s in a precarious spot that will make demolition complicated because it shares a wall with other structures.
“The concern there is that it has to be hand-demolished,” Ferguson said. “So the (demolition) bid will be a little bit higher because we can’t go in there with heavy equipment. There are some communication lines on that side of the street that can’t be moved easily or quickly.”
The city’s estimated cost of the demolition is up to $70,000.
The finance committee recommended adoption of a requested demolition ordinance, which is on Monday’s agenda for the full council to consider.
If the owner does not pay the demolition bill, the city would attach a lien to the property with the goal of recouping its money if it’s sold.
The city may try to acquire and demolish additional buildings in the area to provide parking that would complement the redevelopment at Cohab and Ziggy’s.
Ferguson said another potential new use is a roundabout that would tie in with future improvements to the English Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridors.
Councilman Victor Jones said, “I think we all foresee that area as being one of the next to have some improvements done, and we definitely don’t want any safety concerns for buildings that need to be demolished.”
