HPTNWS-12-22-22 OAK.jpg

The city on Tuesday bought this former hosiery plant that’s now a showroom at 300 Oak St. for a future “small-scale manufacturing” hub for southwest High Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point leaders don’t yet have definite plans for a former industrial property that could eventually house a small-scale manufacturing hub.

The city purchased 300 Oak St. on Tuesday for $3 million, using part of its $22.6 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to acquire the property.

Trending Videos