HIGH POINT — High Point leaders don’t yet have definite plans for a former industrial property that could eventually house a small-scale manufacturing hub.
The city purchased 300 Oak St. on Tuesday for $3 million, using part of its $22.6 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to acquire the property.
It will lease it to the seller — a limited liability company associated with a furniture business, Comitia Molina, that has a showroom there — for a term of seven months.
The seller will continue to use it as a showroom for the duration of the lease agreement and will pay the city $13,349 per month.
Beyond this, the city is considering options and possible partnerships to maximize the use of the property, according to Mayor Jay Wagner.
It includes about 64,000 square feet of building space on about 2.6 acres.
The original portion was constructed in 1920 and operated as a Harriss & Covington hosiery plant. It was expanded in the 1980s.
The city earlier this year was part of a regional coalition that unsuccessfully sought $8.5 million in federal grant funds to redevelop the property into a small-scale manufacturing headquarters in southwest High Point.
The proposal was to use the funds to provide low-cost manufacturing space and services such as skills training and business coaching to help aspiring entrepreneurs grow their businesses.
The concept is based on a city-led strategy to draw more small businesses that produce things to the old industrial areas that once housed furniture and textile plants in this part of the city.
