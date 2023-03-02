HIGH POINT — The city has dismissed its legal action against a downtown property it was trying to seize by eminent domain after the owner agreed to sell it.

The city on Monday acquired the two parcels that comprise Piedmont Electric Repair Co., at 208 N. Lindsay St. and 508 W. English Road, for $1.5 million. The city now owns a corner tract at the intersection of these two streets, where it plans to develop a parking facility to accommodate growth in the catalyst district that includes Truist Point stadium.

