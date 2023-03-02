HIGH POINT — The city has dismissed its legal action against a downtown property it was trying to seize by eminent domain after the owner agreed to sell it.
The city on Monday acquired the two parcels that comprise Piedmont Electric Repair Co., at 208 N. Lindsay St. and 508 W. English Road, for $1.5 million. The city now owns a corner tract at the intersection of these two streets, where it plans to develop a parking facility to accommodate growth in the catalyst district that includes Truist Point stadium.
The city tried unsuccessfully to buy the PERCO site for years but couldn’t come to terms with the owner, Bucky Draughan.
The city filed a condemnation lawsuit in May 2022 and agreed to compensate him $985,000 for the taking. The case was pending in Guilford County Superior Court, but negotiations continued until Draughan accepted the higher purchase offer.
“While our client continues to maintain that the city had no right to condemn its property for what the evidence strongly suggested was primarily a non-public purpose, ultimately, the city agreed to pay a fair price for its purchase as a means to resolve the dispute,” Draughan’s attorneys, Bob Brinson and Chris Finan, said in a statement.
The law allows governments to take private property for public use, as long as just compensation is paid, which the city argues it was doing.
Finan and Brinson argued that the city was attempting to take their client’s property to benefit the private development of the neighboring Congdon Yards campus, instead of for a public purpose.
They documented in court filings that the city’s own parking study from 2020 showed that there was already more than enough existing parking to accommodate current and future demand in the catalyst district.
Interim City Attorney Meghan Maguire said she thinks that coming to terms with PERCO and avoiding additional stages of the condemnation process in court was “a good resolution for all the parties involved.”
She said the city agreed to let PERCO continue operating on the property by lease agreement until Dec. 31, 2023. The business has not announced its plans.
