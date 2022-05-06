HIGH POINT — The city plans to purchase a former industrial property and redevelop it into a “small-scale manufacturing” hub for southwest High Point.
The City Council has authorized the purchase of 300 Oak St., a former Harriss & Covington hosiery plant and a current furniture showroom, along with a vacant 1.3-acre lot across the street, for $3 million.
The city is seeking a federal grant to fund renovations to the property, which is composed of 64,000 square feet of building space, as part of an $8.5 million project.
The goal is to establish a “small-scale manufacturing” headquarters in southwest High Point that would provide “equitable economic opportunity for residents through entrepreneurship, business scaling and workforce training,” according to the city.
The hub would provide programming to help residents, especially minority and women-owned business enterprises and BIPOCs (Black, Indigenous and people of color) start and grow businesses, according to the city.
The concept is based on a city-led strategy to draw more small businesses that produce things to the old industrial areas that once housed furniture and textile plants in southwest High Point.
“Supporting small-scale manufacturing in the southwest and ultimately helping MWBEs to scale while connecting those businesses to needed resources invites people to be a part of the momentum in High Point, Guilford County and the Carolina Core,” said Sandy Dunbeck, director of the High Point Economic Development Corp.
The site is along the corridor of a future greenway that the city plans to fund with a $19.8 million federal grant it was awarded last year.
The Oak Street grant project is one of nine from the Triad focused on “next-generation manufacturing.” The region is one of 60 finalists applying for up to $100 million in grants as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge.”
The grants awards, which will come from EDA’s American Rescue Plan Act appropriation, will go to 20 to 30 regional coalitions and will be announced in September.
The project description for 300 Oak St. says it will expand opportunities and support for small manufacturing businesses in the southwest part of the city, an area that is one of the region’s poorest.
The property will offer low-cost small manufacturing space and its services will include skills training, business coaching, access to financing and MWBE certification.
One of the other Triad projects seeking grant funding is a proposal to expand The Generator at Congdon Yards to southwest High Point.
The Generator is a nonprofit production and prototyping facility that includes a commercial-grade woodshop that’s geared toward small furniture manufacturers and designers.
“The city has been working on efforts to bring small-scale manufacturing to the southwest district for over three years. I applaud them for taking this important step, which will undoubtedly catalyze revitalization and economic opportunities in this area of our city,” said Patrick Chapin, president and CEO of Business High Point—Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the effort to expand The Generator.
“Business High Point will also be making a significant investment and future announcement on a project in the southwest district, as we expand The Generator into a former mill just down the street from 300 Oak,” Chapin said. “Both of these projects are part of a broader regional effort that has been recognized nationally for the focus on equitable economic development.”
The council earlier this week authorized the city to enter into a purchase contract for the Oak Street property and the neighboring lot, which is located at 331 W. Russell Ave.
The city plans to use part of its share of ARPA funds for the purchase.
The original part of the former mill was built in 1920 and was expanded in the 1980s. It’s owned by Gabrielle Molina, whose furniture business, Comitia Molina, is based there.
