HIGH POINT — Guilford County Schools will continue using public bus transportation for eight high schools in High Point and Greensboro because of an ongoing shortage of school system bus drivers.
Guilford County Schools leaders made the switch two weeks ago shortly after the beginning of the second semester for the current academic year. The High Point high schools affected are High Point Central, T. Wingate Andrews and Kearns Academy.
On Friday afternoon, Guilford County Schools announced the practice will continue for the foreseeable future because nearly one-third of school district bus drivers are unavailable due to illness, difficult-to-fill vacancies and leaves of absence.
Guilford County Schools will continue its partnership with Greensboro and High Point public transit agencies allowing high school students to ride public transportation for free with their student identification badges, also known as One Cards.
Parents or guardians can find more information about the change, including how to access city routes, on the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com. They may also call the transportation hotline at 888-511-4427 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
