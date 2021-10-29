HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s bulk waste collection moves from once a week to a biweekly schedule beginning Monday.
Residents’ collection days for large items, such as sofas, chairs, mattresses, carpets and appliances, will coincide with their recycling collection days.
The city approved the change in August because bulk item collection volumes have increased significantly and are often delayed when staffing or equipment shortages are encountered.
The new schedule will reduce fuel and overtime costs, enable more consistent collections, increase route efficiency, and protect and relieve an overextended waste collections staff, according to the city.
Bulk trash pickup is intended for the occasional collection of large items generated by residents — not contractors — and is not intended for whole-house cleanouts.
Bulk waste needs to be at the curb by 7 a.m. on the same day as your recycling pickup and don’t mix other waste like limbs or recyclables in with bulk items.
For immediate disposal needs, items can be taken to the Kersey Valley Landfill.
For more information on the schedule change, acceptable items, pickup days and more, visit https://www.highpointnc.gov/bulkitems.
