HIGH POINT — The owner of one of High Point’s last independent book stores is writing the final chapter of its odyssey, but it won’t be a perfect ending.
Facing sales of books and other merchandise that leave the business economically unviable, Angel Schroeder will close her 7-year-old Sunrise Books this summer.
“To run the bookstore the way I wanted to, with employees and enough hours and events, it just takes more income than I was getting,” she said.
She told The High Point Enterprise about her decision on Wednesday but had been indicating her leaning on social media for a while, including posting that “Sunrise Books is passing into history.” Schroeder said she has had a steady stream of customers come into the bookstore expressing disappointment but understanding about her decision.
“It’s nice to have been appreciated,” she said.
Schroeder opened Sunrise Books in a space on Hillcrest Place before moving five years ago to a larger store less than a mile away on N. Main Street north of downtown.
Schroeder said that she plans to close Sunrise Books after a going-out-of-business sale lasting through mid-July, or a little after then.
Schroeder takes comfort in the connections she made with customers and authors, such as events she staged to spotlight new books by writers with ties to the area.
“There were a lot of serendipitous meetings in here, people who got to know each other getting introduced here,” she said. “It was great to see the community come together to celebrate a local author.”
Schroeder told The Enterprise that she’s not sure what she’ll do after she rings up the final book sale.
“But it will be something that matters,” she said.
