HIGH POINT — The owner of one of High Point’s last independent book stores is writing the final chapter of its odyssey, but it won’t be a perfect ending.

Facing sales of books and other merchandise that leave the business economically unviable, Angel Schroeder will close her 7-year-old Sunrise Books this summer.

