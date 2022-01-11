HIGH POINT — The city will be better positioned to service its debt on several critical infrastructure projects thanks to a newly adopted refinancing strategy.
The city last month sold about $50.9 million worth of outstanding water and sewer revenue bonds in what’s called a “refunding.” The action amounts to issuing new debt at lower interest rates on bonds that were originally sold in 2012 and 2014.
The lower rates are projected to generate savings of about $4.8 million compared to the current rates through 2040, when the bonds are scheduled to be paid off.
The savings will be built into the annual debt service budgets for the city’s water and sewer fund starting next year, and could mitigate future rate increases.
The bonds, which originally totalled $69.7 million, funded improvements to both of the city’s wastewater treatment plants, as well as the Ward Water Treatment Plant and other system upgrades.
The 2012 bonds have an average interest rate of 3.68% and will be converted to a new rate of 1.59% in August. This will generate savings of $153,000 a year through 2032, for total cash savings of approximately $1.7 million, according to the city.
The 2014 bonds have an average interest rate of 4.35% and will be converted to a new rate of 2.32% in August 2024.
This will generate savings of about $165,000 per year through 2040, with total cash savings of approximately $3.1 million.
The refinancing will not extend the payback period for the bonds because the new debt with the lower rates maintains the same maturity dates.
