HIGH POINT — Street paving crews will be working throughout several High Point neighborhoods in the coming months on 54 resurfacing projects.
In the first phase, contractors began working April 3 on streets in the Whites Mill Road and Oak Hollow Drive areas near Oak Hollow Lake.
The city each year identifies specific streets in need of resurfacing based on pavement evaluations. Officials decided last year to resurface only three streets after increases in pricing of materials, fuel, oil and labor drove up the bids for the work.
The funds that had been allocated for the bulk of last year’s work were withheld and carried over to this year.
The current round of resurfacing is being done under a $5.9 million city contract with Sharpe Brothers of Greensboro.
Future areas to be resurfaced under the contract, which goes through Dec. 15, include:
• Ellwood Drive, Dartmouth Avenue, Anaheim Street and a segment of Cedrow Drive between Arlington and Gordon streets.
• Pineburr Road, Edinburgh Drive and several connecting streets off Dillon Road.
• Westminster Drive and several connecting streets off Country Club Drive.
• Johnson Street from Eastchester Drive to Interstate 74, as well as Lakecrest Avenue from James Road to N. Centennial Street, Shadybrook Road from Old Winston Road to I-74 and James Road from Bayford Court to Andover Court.
