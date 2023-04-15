HPTNWS-04-15-23 STREETS.jpg

Crews prepare to resurface Tecumseh Street in High Point Thursday as part of the city’s annual resurfacing and paving of local streets.

HIGH POINT — Street paving crews will be working throughout several High Point neighborhoods in the coming months on 54 resurfacing projects.

In the first phase, contractors began working April 3 on streets in the Whites Mill Road and Oak Hollow Drive areas near Oak Hollow Lake.

