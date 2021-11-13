TRIAD — The congressional redistricting odyssey for High Point ended up in a map linking the city to neighborhoods not far from the Charlotte Motor Speedway and sprawling Concord Mills outlet mall.
The city has been compacted in the 6th District served by freshman Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning. The district covers all of Guilford County and southeastern Forsyth County.
But the redistricting plan approved earlier this month by Republicans in control of the N.C. General Assembly shifts the Guilford and Davidson County parts of High Point to a redrawn 10th District that covers all or parts of six counties.
Starting with next year’s elections, High Point will serve as the northern tip of the redrawn district. The city is 60 miles from the southern border of the redrawn 10th District in the lower part of Cabarrus County.
Here’s a look at how redistricting will affect High Point and other parts of the Piedmont Triad starting with the 2022 elections and going forward through the decade:
• Congressional redistricting
Guilford County will be one of six counties in the redrawn 10th District. The district covers southwestern Guilford County, northern and western Davidson County, all of Davie, Rowan and Cabarrus counties and the southern half of Iredell County.
The incumbent in the redrawn district, Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of Cabarrus County, plans to run next year, as does Democratic challenger Scott Huffman, who has his campaign headquarters in the city of Harrisburg on the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg County line.
A sliver of registered voters in the Forsyth County part of High Point will be in the redrawn 12th District, while a handful of voters in the Randolph County section of High Point will be in the redrawn 7th District.
Davidson County will be split between the 10th and 7th districts, while all voters in Randolph County will fall into the 7th District. The 7th District stretches across seven counties, reaching as far away as sections of western Wake County.
Randolph and Davidson counties have been entirely in the 13th District before the latest redistricting based on population shifts detailed by the 2020 census.
Guilford County, perhaps as much as any county in the state, was divided through congressional redistricting. Guilford County is now split among three far-flung districts.
The redrawn 11th District reaches from sections of Greensboro and northern Guilford County across all or parts of nine northwestern counties to Ashe County on the western edge 170 miles from Greensboro.
The redrawn 7th District covers parts of Greensboro and eastern Guilford County in the seven-county district that has sections of Wake County on the eastern edge 60 miles from Greensboro.
• State legislative redistricting
The most significant change locally in General Assembly redistricting involves the Guilford County section of High Point becoming part of one state Senate district for the first time in decades.
High Point has been split between its northern half in the district served by Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, and the southern half in the district linked with all of Randolph County served by Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph.
But starting with next year’s elections, High Point will anchor a redrawn Senate district in southwestern Guilford County. Originally Garrett was drawn out of the district, but the boundaries were changed, leaving him the incumbent for the 2022 campaign season.
High Point has been split among state Senate districts going back decades, resulting in only two city residents serving as senators in the past 31 years.
Another state Senate change involves the district covering Davidson County and served by freshman Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson. For decades Davidson County was paired with Montgomery County, but now will be paired with Davie County.
Randolph County, now all part of one Senate district, will be split among two districts starting next year.
One district, with Craven as the incumbent, takes in the western part of Randolph County and stretches through all or part of four counties to the North Carolina-South Carolina state line. The eastern part of Randolph County is paired in a redrawn district with all of Alamance County.
Redistricting didn’t result in any material changes in the state House of Representative seats for the High Point area or Davidson and Randolph counties.
• Guilford County redistricting
Voters in High Point remain split into three districts for the redrawn maps for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education.
The maps mirror each other. The districts with High Point voters for both boards are Districts 1, 2 and 6.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and county school board adopted their map this month.
Randolph and Davidson counties don’t have redistricting for their boards of commissioners and county school boards because candidates are elected by voters countywide.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
