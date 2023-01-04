HIGH POINT — Ohio-based restaurant chain City Barbeque says it will open its new High Point location next week.
The restaurant, which opens Monday at 4395 Regency Drive, is the company’s first in High Point and second in the Triad. It was built from the ground up at the southeast corner of Eastchester and Regency drives.
City Barbeque’s menu includes beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken, smoked sausage, turkey breast and ribs. As with all of its restaurants, the High Point location will smoke all meats on-site over local hickory wood and prepare homemade sides and desserts fresh every day, according to a news release.
The 3,525-square-foot restaurant building includes a dining room and drive-thru. It will also offer catering services.
It will have 50 employees and its hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, City Barbeque opened its first restaurant in 1999 and today has 55 across eight states.
