HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a ban on plastic bags from yard-waste collection for all customers.
Leaves, clippings and small sticks not in city-issued yard-waste toters must be placed in paper bags, instead of clear plastic bags, which have been allowed until now.
The city initially said full enforcement would start Sept. 1 after a two-month grace period, but has now pushed that back two months.
That means when the ban takes effect Sept. 1, city crews will leave notes for violations with the goal of educating customers on the new policy for the next two months. Full enforcement starts Nov. 1.
An ordinance amendment approved by the council says that yard waste that doesn’t meet the city’s requirements won’t be collected and is subject to enforcement procedures that include an “educational letter” to customers on a first offense, followed by a $250 fine placed on a violators’ bill for a second offense.
According to the city, the reasons for the ban include that plastic bags are harmful to the environment and the screening equipment at the city’s Ingleside Compost Facility, where yard waste is processed into mulch and compost. Plastic bags also pose problems for collection crews and generate refuse that takes up space at Ingleside and the city’s landfill, where the plastic is hauled for disposal, according to the city.
The city says its ultimate goal is to have roll-out carts only and a fully automated yard-waste collection process.
The ban does not affect city loose leaf collection, which takes place each November through January.
Residents can also continue to haul their yard waste to Ingleside, with no changes from current policies, other than not being able to use plastic bags.
