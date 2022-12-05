HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle will retire at the end of the year, she announced to the City Council Monday.
She said she’s proud of a strong legacy of legal accomplishments and has decided to step away after nearly 15 years with the city, first as an assistant city attorney before being promoted to the top job in 2012.
“My heart is just filled with gratitude, and I thank you all for the opportunity to serve,” Carlyle told the council.
She said she’s proud of many legal cases that resulted in positive outcomes for the city, as well as the way her department and the city as a whole have grown during her tenure.
In addition to Deputy City Attorney Meghan Maguire, two assistant city attorneys are coming on board, as well as a paralegal.
The city attorney is one of three jobs hired and supervised by the council, which will be in charge of appointing Carlyle’s replacement. The council recently hired Sandra Keeney, whose first day as city clerk was Monday.
Also Monday, the council, minus members Britt Moore and Chris Williams, who were absent, unanimously approved a rezoning and street closure request from High Point University to expand its campus into a 2-acre area from 804 and 908 Barbee Ave., where it plans to build a surface parking lot.
This 245-foot portion of the street includes nine lots purchased by HPU that it will incorporate into the campus.
In a separate case, the council unanimously adopted seven amendments to the land use plan around the intersection of W. Wendover Avenue and Guilford College Road.
These changes to the city’s growth guide came at the request of the Planning and Development Department in response to recent growth patterns, which include a convenience store and commercial strip center, as well as an apartment complex that just began construction.
The updates will serve as a guide until the city’s comprehensive plan, which will serve as a citywide growth guide, is adopted.
