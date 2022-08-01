HIGH POINT — The High Point City Council unanimously approved a new residential development Monday night after finding compromise among the developer, residents living near the site and city leaders and staff.
The rezoning vote gives the green light to Leoterra Development to build its subdivision on a 75-acre tract at Old Mill and Skeet Club roads on property that has been farmland. The vote followed a discussion during the council meeting that drew about two dozen residents from near the site.
Leoterra Development attorney Tom Terrell said the company made compromises with its site plan to accommodate concerns of nearby residents and city planners. The developer removed the inclusion in the original plan for 360 apartments and scaled back density to 320 single-family lots, townhomes, duplexes and twin home units.
The site plan is designed to prevent traffic problems and congestion through street and lane design. The neighbors of the development got most of the changes they sought on density and traffic plans, Terrell said.
The city planning staff recommended a roundabout at Old Mill Road and Wheat Street, but the council didn’t approve that after hearing objections from Leoterra Development and residents.
Councilman Victor Jones said that he was pleased that the developer was willing to work with the city and residents. Councilman Wesley Hudson said the compromise among the parties served as a model for how developments should be considered.
Terrell said the Old Mill Road site is one of the last large undeveloped tracts in the Skeet Club Road corridor.
In other business, the council voted to approve $413,500 in annual grants to 18 community agencies. The council received applications from 25 nonprofits who sought a total of $980,863 in grants.
The council approved the grants to adhere to a policy that limits total nonprofit grant allocations to no more than the value of one-third of a penny on the city’s property tax rate, which is equal to $425,160.
No one from any of the nonprofit groups spoke about the grant funding during the council’s public comment period at the beginning of the meeting.
