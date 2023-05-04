HIGH POINT — The City Council has approved a new “brand strategy” for High Point.
City staff plan to move forward with implementing the elements of the new campaign, which were developed by outside consultants CivicBrand of Richardson, Texas, under a $105,000 contract with the city.
The project stems from one of the strategic goals the council established in February 2020 to engage a wider audience of residents with the city.
CivicBrand CEO and co-founder Ryan Short presented the concepts of the strategy to the council this week.
Short showed a new “word mark” logo design with the city’s name that was approved by the council. Short said it could be displayed in a variety of ways to emphasize themes around creativity.
“We really just wanted to show how, with a simple mark, there’s a lot of colorful things that we can do that reach out to the community and tell those individual stories of people who are out there, whether they’re in furniture or not in furniture,” he said. “What are the ways that you’re being creative? What are the ways that you are shaping and changing High Point?”
Short said the city government does have a role when it comes to the brand.
“A brand, much like a city, is a platform,” he said. “A city is not in the business of starting these companies and creating these jobs. Instead, what it does is focus on the infrastructure that can inspire and be a platform and a stage for people to come, start those businesses and create those jobs.”
Councilman Michael Holmes said the brand was developed based on the results of more than 1,000 surveys of city residents.
“I look forward to seeing this pop up all around on shirts, hats, benches. This is a very versatile brand,” he said.
City staff plan to discuss the cost and implementation of the brand strategy with the council at a budget work session next week.
