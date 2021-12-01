HIGH POINT — Part of the city’s northern boundary has been extended following a recent voluntary annexation.
A total of about 13 acres that include a commercial truck dealership just south of Interstate 40 are now part of High Point and have been zoned to support industrial uses.
The site includes seven parcels, among them Vanguard Truck Center at 7940 National Service Road and adjacent undeveloped tracts.
The property will be sold but will continue to be used as a truck dealership, according to Clayton Krohn, an attorney representing Collier’s Properties Inc., the business that’s purchasing the land and recently got it rezoned to a conditional zoning light industrial district.
In state corporate filings, Collier’s Properties identifies itself as a real estate management company based in Greensboro. A call to the phone number listed on the filing was not returned.
The land is owned by the Piedmont Triad International Airport Authority, which assembled the parcels several years ago as part of its efforts to establish a buffer zone aimed at mitigating aircraft noise on neighborhoods.
The land is not being sold for the airport’s use, according to Kevin Baker, executive director of the airport authority.
What’s now Vanguard Truck Center was built on the site in 2015, originally as Advantage Truck Center.
That company is in the process of being purchased by Vanguard Truck Center, a major Volvo Trucks dealer.
The 43,546-square-foot facility is just west of Volvo Group North America’s corporate headquarters, which is based in Greensboro, with part of its campus in High Point.
