HIGH POINT — The City Council has approved a request to annex a vacant tract on the eastern edge of High Point where a 90-lot, single-family housing subdivision is proposed to be developed.
Eastwood Homes of High Point expects the site near Harvey Road and Jewel Avenue to be fully developed over a three-year period with homes that sell for an average of $355,000 each, according to the city.
The site consists of five parcels, and the owners — the Grady and Wilma Saferight heirs and Apple REI Fund LLC — requested voluntary annexation by the city, which the council granted on Monday.
The site was already within High Point’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, abutting existing city limits to the north and west, including another subdivision near the Broadstone Village Apartments off Dillon Road that could potentially connect with the Eastwood Homes project via Shorewell Drive.
The site’s current zoning, which allows up to five single-family residential units per acre, will be used to govern development of the subdivision, according to the city.
The city has water and sewer utilities in the area that would be extended to serve the site if the project goes forward.
