HIGH POINT — City leaders want to expand a program to promote the development of community gardens in High Point.
The city adopted a policy a few years ago that provides free mulch and soil from the Ingleside Compost Facility to neighborhood groups, nonprofits and other organizations for use in their gardens.
Among the 43 community gardens in High Point, 14 are on public school campuses, but they aren’t eligible for the assistance under the existing policy, according to the city.
Community Development and Housing staff recommends that the city include public schools in the program, as does Crystal Mercer, community and school gardens agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension-Guilford County.
“That’s something I would like to add,” Mercer recently told a City Council committee.
She said most of the city’s support through the program goes to eight neighborhood gardens. Through the first four months of this year, the city provided 1.5 tons of wood mulch, 45 tons of topsoil and 18 tons of compost to gardens.
That volume of materials is worth a total of about $1,400.
“This shows how important this program is to our community,” Mercer said.
The committee opted to hold off on taking a vote until it gets more information about how much mulch and compost would be needed to meet the schools’ garden requests.
In addition to garden materials, the city leases individual vacant lots for $1 a year to the Hayden-Harman Foundation for use as community gardens. Councilman Cyril Jefferson noted that they have had positive effects.
“These lots that we have in the city that we’ve already been renting out to many folks who are doing that work, we’ve seen how it transforms not just access for farmers and folks who have access to food, but the workforce and community development aspects of it,” he said.
