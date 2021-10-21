GUILFORD COUNTY -- The city of High Point would remain split among three Guilford County Board of Commissioners districts for the coming decade under five redistricting proposals discussed at the board meeting Thursday night.
The board is sorting through redistricting maps to adjust the eight commissioner districts based on population shifts from results of the 2020 census. The board needs to have a final redistricting plan in place by Dec. 6 for the start of candidate filing for next year’s elections.
The commissioner districts that end up adopted by the board would start with the 2022 elections and remain in place through this decade.
During the public comment period of the board meeting, High Point NAACP President James Adams asked the commissioners to treat High Point fairly.
“High Point has been sliced up in redistricting in the past,” Adams told the board.
With the new districts, Adams asked the commissioners to respect the cohesiveness of Black High Point neighborhoods and not dilute their residents’ voting power through redistricting.
Don MacKinnon of High Point, an advocate for electoral reform, asked the commissioners to be transparent during redistricting. The board should have a series of public hearings on the matter, not only one, he said.
Adams said the least intrusive map under consideration is Plan D, which splits High Point the least among the five plans. The plans can be viewed online at the county’s web page www.guilfordcountync.gov through the redistricting portal.
The city of High Point is currently split among District 1, served by Democratic Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster of High Point; District 2, served by Republican Alan Perdue of Greensboro; and District 6, served by Democrat James Upchurch of High Point.
Ten years ago, Republicans in power in the N.C. General Assembly imposed their own Guilford County Board of Commissioners redistricting plan over the objection of Democrats then in control of the board. Republicans then took control of the board from 2012-18 by a 5-4 margin before Democrats regained control 7-2 after the 2020 general election.
Commissioner seats before Guilford County voters next year are the ones held by Foster, Perdue, Republican Justin Conrad of Greensboro, Democrat Carolyn Coleman of Pleasant Garden and Democrat Kay Cashion of Greensboro, the only board member serving at-large and countywide.
It’s possible that the Guilford County Board of Commissioners new districts would be used for Guilford County Board of Education races, as is the case now where the districts mirror each other.
Republican school board member Linda Welborn of Greensboro told the commissioners during the public comment period that the proposed maps could have significant implications for next year’s school board contests. The proposed maps would draw three of five school board incumbents out of their current districts, including herself, Welborn said.
The commissioners will hold a public hearing on redistricting maps at their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The commissioners could adopt a final map at the meeting.
