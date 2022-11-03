HIGH POINT — The city is adding on-street parking, and eliminating a travel lane, to two sections of W. English Road: the 400 block in front of Congdon Yards and the 1500 block in front of Cohab Space.
Crews on Wednesday were converting one vehicular travel lane on each segment into 11 parking spaces and redesigning traffic patterns to accommodate the changes.
“Definitely, pedestrian safety and walkability is all part of that,” said Greg Venable, the city’s transportation director, “as well as providing some additional on-street parking in those locations for those businesses.”
The city is also installing a crosswalk with pedestrian signals on W. English Road at the intersection with West Point Avenue. This will connect Cohab Space with its primary parking area for the Ziggy’s concert venue on the campus, which serves as a hub for designers and artists in a redeveloped former hosiery mill.
John Muldoon, Cohab Space owner, said it will have a positive effect on the block.
“I’d like to thank city management for recognizing the need and making it happen. Slowing traffic through this neighborhood will be key to making a change. We hope one day in the future to have these storefronts reactivated, and for sure, on-street parking is going to help with this,” he said.
There will be on-street parking only on the south side of W. English Road within this block, not on the other side of the street, which will continue to have two lanes of traffic.
The remaining eastbound traffic lane will continue past Cohab Space to the curve, where the road opens to three lanes and becomes W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The addition of on-street parking at Congdon Yards leaves two westbound lanes open to traffic on this one-way segment of W. English Road between N. Elm and N. Lindsay streets.
In addition, the Congdon Yards crosswalk is being upgraded to a high-visibility standard.
Rachel Moss Collins, chief operating officer for Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, which manages Congdon Yards, said the organization is “extremely happy with the addition of the on-street parking” by the city.
She said it will “allow for more options for parking for businesses and the community while visiting Congdon Yards and will support the growth around the catalyst stadium area.”
