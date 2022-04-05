HIGH POINT
For nearly half a century, actress Cindy Williams has lovingly, gratefully embraced the iconic television role that made her a household name.
Oh sure, she’s got a long list of other career highlights, from guest appearances on “Happy Days” and a key role in “American Graffiti” to auditioning for the role of Princess Leia in a little film called “Star Wars.” She has shared the screen with the likes of Harrison Ford, Richard Dreyfuss and Gene Hackman, and has worked with such directors as Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas.
But Williams, now 74, has never escaped — and never will — the long shadow of Shirley Feeney, the irrepressibly cute, always perky, occasionally feisty lead character on the beloved 1970s and early ‘80s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.”
And that’s just fine with her.
“It’s a blessing,” Williams says during a telephone interview from her home in Los Angeles. “To have people come up to you and say, ‘You were part of my childhood,’ it’s such an honor and a privilege and a blessing.”
In fact, Williams is currently touring the country with her one-woman show, “Me, Myself & Shirley,” in which she takes a fun, laughter-filled look back at her career, including her biggest claim to fame, “Laverne & Shirley.” She’ll give two performances of the show Sunday at the High Point Theatre.
The 90-minute multimedia show features Williams sharing the highs and lows of her show-business memories, from hilarious behind-the-scenes stories to her sometimes-frosty relationship with “Laverne & Shirley” co-star Penny Marshall. She’ll show favorite “Laverne & Shirley” clips and other memorable snippets from her filmography — including her unsuccessful audition for the role of Princess Leia — and she’ll even do a little singing.
The show will conclude with a question-and-answer session.
“I’m surprised that everybody seems to stay for (the Q&A),” Williams says with a chuckle. “Maybe the caution tape we put on the end of each row has something to do with it.”
As a little girl, Williams remembers pretending she was Doris Day singing “Que Sera, Sera,” but she never dreamed of entering show business. She really wanted to become a nurse, but a biology class derailed that dream.
“How would you like to have a nurse who flunked biology twice?” she jokes.
In high school, Williams took a theater class — she and Sally Field were classmates — and was bitten hard by the acting bug. She went on to study theater arts at Los Angeles City College, and then the jobs started coming: Commercials. Small TV roles on sitcoms such as “Room 222,” “Nanny and the Professor” and “Love, American Style.” And then, in 1973, a significant role in the film “American Graffiti.”
In 1975, she and Marshall were chosen to play a couple of fun-loving girls — Shirley Feeney and Laverne DeFazio — on an episode of “Happy Days.” The characters were so well-received that the gig led to their own spinoff series, “Laverne & Shirley,” which aired from 1976 to 1983 and became one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history.
Williams says she and Marshall, who died in 2018, didn’t always get along off-screen, but when the camera started rolling, they were perfect together.
“Our arguments could get operatic sometimes,” she says. “But when we were in front of the camera, you couldn’t have slipped a playing card in between us, because we were always right in sync.”
According to Williams, “Laverne & Shirley” was fun for viewers to watch because it was fun for the cast to make.
“The fun was boisterous and contagious — that’s how everybody wanted it,” she says. “Some of the shows were not very good, and Penny and I made no bones about that, but we would always put our heads out there on the chopping block and go for it. We wanted to give the audience laugh-out-loud humor, and we knew that if it was fun for us and made us laugh, then it would make the audience laugh, too.”
