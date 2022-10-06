HIGH POINT — A local church has purchased a High Point office building that it plans to convert into a shared workspace.
Renaissance Church of Jamestown on Monday acquired the property at 2212 Eastchester Drive for $1.95 million, according to the deed for the transaction.
The 2-acre site includes a 24,670-square-foot building that’s been the offices of Coldwell Banker real estate. Its office is moving to the Bedrock building next to Truist Point stadium downtown.
Renaissance Church plans to convert the former offices into a coworking space to allow individual remote workers and small-business startups to have a place away from their homes to work in a more social environment, according to a news release.
Workers will be able to rent private offices and suites and have access to conference rooms, common areas and a podcast studio.
There will also be child care and yoga classes available to tenants on site, according to the church.
“In the wake of the pandemic, we’ve heard from a lot of people that they miss the connection of working in an office, but still want the flexibility remote work offers. We’re trying to foster that community here,” Jason Goins, lead pastor at Renaissance Church, said in the release.
The new space will be called Renaissance Place and will open in early 2023, according to the church.
Future plans for the property include the addition of a 250-seat auditorium to serve as a second campus of Renaissance Church.
This space will also be available to office tenants for large gatherings and lectures during the week.
“We’ve always loved this area of High Point and see it as a great complement to our Jamestown location,” Goins said.
When the church was founded in 2008, the congregation met on Samet Drive, near 2212 Eastchester Drive.
It moved to its current location in Jamestown at 5114 Harvey Road in 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.