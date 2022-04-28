HIGH POINT — Green Street Baptist Church will host the Family Research Council’s Stand Courageous men’s conference May 6-7, with sessions running from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The theme for the two-day conference is “Five Principles of Biblical Manhood.” Confirmed speakers include Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, Charles Flowers, Larry Jackson, Joaquin Molina, Tony Perkins and Green Street senior pastor Brandon Ware.
The Family Research Council’s mission is to advance faith, family and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview.
Registration is $48 in advance, $60 at the door, and includes lunch on Saturday. First-responders and active military personnel may attend for free.
To register, call 800-225-4008 or visit standcourageous.com.
