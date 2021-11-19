HIGH POINT – Despite the ongoing pandemic, Williams Memorial CME Church will continue its tradition of feeding 10,000 people this Thanksgiving.
The church, at 3400 Triangle Lake Road, has stockpiled food and plans to give it away to ensure local families in need can come together and give thanks on Nov. 25 without worrying about the cost associated with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, said the Rev. Robert J. Williams.
“We want these items to help those who are hungry or may not have the resources to get what they need,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to collect these items so that others don’t have to.”
The project was designed to feed 5,000 people in 2011 and has grown to feed twice that number.
In May, congregants began bringing food items every month. For example, May was green bean month, June was corn month, and so on. In November, money is collected so that turkeys can be purchased in bulk to pack boxes for distribution.
Each box to be given away includes a turkey, green beans, corn, a starch (macaroni and cheese, potatoes or rice), stuffing, yams and cranberry sauce. Each meal is expected to feed at least five people.
This year the boxes will be given away on Tuesday at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis, and will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion. There will be COVID protocols in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.