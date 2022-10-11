JAMESTOWN — Renaissance Church of Jamestown is organizing a group of local residents to travel to the Gulf Coast of Florida to assist with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Specific dates for the trip will be determined by volunteer availability, but it will be in late October or early November.
Anyone over the age of 18 is invited to help, regardless of experience. The volunteer team will be working to remove trees and debris from houses, add temporary tarps to roofs, distribute food and other relief supplies and offer counseling to hurricane victims.
Housing and food will be provided by CityServe, a national relief organization, of which Renaissance Church serves as a hub. Transportation will be provided by CityServe of the Triad, but volunteers are welcome to travel on their own to meet the team if they choose.
Those interested in serving can fill out an interest form on CityServe of the Triad’s website at cityservetriad.org. The deadline for interest forms is Friday.
