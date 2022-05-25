HIGH POINT — A Community Service of Lament and Hope will be held Thursday evening at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in the wake of recent mass shootings at a Buffalo supermarket and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“This 45-minute service will give our community a time to find comfort and strength in this season of loss,” church officials said in a statement. “Prayer and Holy Communion will be included in this healing service.”
The service will take place at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church, which is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive. It will be led by the Rev. Dr. Jeff Patterson, senior pastor, and the Rev. Dr. Ken Lyon, associate pastor of generosity and church vitality.
The service will also be livestreamed via the church’s Facebook page or by visiting www.wesleymemorial.org/live.
