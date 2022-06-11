HIGH POINT — Transforming broken pieces into an unspoken peace.
That’s the mission of Hayworth Wesleyan Church’s new Love Beyond Pieces ministry, an outreach seeking to provide comfort to families and individuals going through difficult situations.
“Our motto is sharing God’s love one peace — P-E-A-C-E — at a time,” said Pat Schreiber, who heads the ministry. “The whole premise behind it is to bring peace to a family — a smile, a moment of comfort, or just the assurance that you’re not alone and you’re loved.”
This week, ministry volunteers delivered dozens of handmade pressure-point pillows, stuffed animals, fidget aprons and adult cover-ups to Hospice of the Piedmont to be distributed among the patients and their family members. They also took an assortment of colorful tent cards — made by children at Hayworth Wesleyan — to be placed in the rooms at Hospice.
Also, in conjunction with the Kingdom Builders, a Sunday school group at the church, they delivered meals, desserts, snacks and gift cards for the Hospice of the Piedmont staff to enjoy.
Members of the Love Beyond Pieces ministry have been meeting one Saturday a month to assemble the handmade items that were delivered this week, and will continue to do so in the coming months to make more items for Hospice, Schreiber said. The ministry also will provide items this fall for the Ronald McDonald House in Winston-Salem, she added.
“We even have men who come to this group,” Schreiber said. “The whole church has just really embraced this concept.”
In the future, the ministry will provide handmade dolls for patients and their families at Hospice, she said.
“There are so many needs in this community, so much sadness and brokenness everywhere,” Schreiber said. “This ministry brings our church together for a common good, trying to help others who are facing difficult situations. We’re letting them know that other people understand and care. We’re sharing God’s love one piece at a time.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.