The Rev. Robert J. Williams, pastor at Williams Memorial CME, helps load food into cars during last year’s meal giveaway.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t keep the parishioners of Williams Memorial CME Church in east High Point from serving free Thanksgiving meals to 10,000 people, so inflation didn’t have a chance of stopping the congregation either.

Hundreds of volunteers will begin distributing free meals from the church campus at 3400 Triangle Lake Road starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

