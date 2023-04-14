HIGH POINT – As messages from God go, it lacked the dramatic flair of a burning bush.
But when Scott Newton finished pumping gas one hot day last summer, climbed into his car and looked down to see the plastic film top of an Oscar Meyer Lunchables package stuck to his shoe, the message seemed crystal clear: It was time to get to work addressing childhood hunger.
Less than six months later, HopeCity in Wallburg, the church where Newton is pastor, began making 120 fully cooked, prepackaged, Lunchables-style meals each week to distribute to 30 students at High Point’s Kirkman Park Elementary School who otherwise might not have anything at home to eat for dinner.
“These little guys, they can’t just jump in a car and go to the grocery store,” Newton said. “These elementary school students, for the most part, can’t help themselves.”
When the 2023-24 school year starts in August, the plan is to expand the distribution of the packaged meals – which are called Hopefulls – to Allen Jay Elementary and at least one other High Point school, and to increase the number of students to 50 at each of those schools.
But Newton’s ambition for the program has no immediate limit. As long as the church can find resources, the program will keep expanding – nationwide, if it can be done.
“Two or three years from now, we’ll be in a bigger place,” he said.
It’s a dream far different from those the Wallburg native had in 1998, when he graduated from High Point University and embarked on a pro golfing career. That lasted just five years.
“Then this call into the ministry happened, which was a 180-degree turn in my life,” he said.
In 2011, Newton formed HopeCity, and from early on it had a focus on serving the hungry, he said. When church leaders began planning to build their own church building – the church had been meeting in area schools – they planned for it to have a large commercial kitchen. That building opened in 2016.
Jamie Via, an Archdale native and fellow HPU graduate who is now the executive director of the church’s Hope Food Co., said that the food ministry started simply.
“At the time we were just making food and taking it out on the street,” she said.
Then three years ago the church started a food truck, Hope Truck Food Co. Some days it would set up somewhere to sell food, and the church used the profits to get more food to give away.
About a year and a half ago the church started a coffee shop, and the profits from that also support the food ministry.
But Newton said it felt like more needed to be done. In two years the church had given out more than 20,000 free meals, but it didn’t seem to have much of an impact.
Last summer, Newton got the idea of supplying meals for children. The idea went on the mental back burner – until that moment he saw the plastic stuck to his shoe.
In late summer, Via went to work making contacts with food and packaging companies, trying to get the logistics set up for a program to work. By December they had created a functional prototype, and they made arrangements with Kirkman Park to begin distribution in January.
One day each week, three or four volunteers in the church kitchen cook the food – which varies but often includes one protein with fruit and vegetables – and put it into the package trays, another volunteer uses a machine to seal the tops on the trays, another stacks the boxes, and then the boxes are put into a freezer.
By the time the boxes are given to the students, the food can be eaten at room temperature or heated in a microwave.
Each box also has a QR code that students can scan with their school-provided electronic tablets to see a video message of hope and encouragement.
Newton said he thinks that schools are the perfect partners for this project.
“I believe these people in education today are in it to help these kids,” he said. “They spend their own money on these kids.”
He looked off into the distance out the front glass of the church and shook his head.
“They don’t get paid nearly what they should.”
