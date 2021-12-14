HIGH POINT – More High Point families will be able to gather around the table to share traditional holiday favorites through the generosity of a local church and nonprofit ministry.
Community Bible Church donated 100 turkeys, which Helping Hands Ministry began distributing Tuesday to families at the S. Main Street nonprofit’s food pantry. The giveaway continues today and Thursday for people who signed up for it.
The idea for the holiday turkey giveaway started around Thanksgiving, according to Steve Key, interim director of Helping Hands and retired longtime executive director of Open Door Ministries. When that didn’t pan out in time, Key told Community Bible Church missions director Kim Lehmann it could be a project for Christmas. Key pitched the idea to Lehmann again last Wednesday.
Lehmann recalls Key asked whether she could still help him with turkeys. She answered yes with confidence, then asked how many he wanted and when. When he asked for 100 in less than a week, Lehmann took a deep breath.
“The Lord put on my heart the name of a man who serves in our church,” Lehmann said. “I texted Neil Norman, who works for Food Lion, and said, ‘I’m not asking for any handouts, but I just need you to point me in the right direction. Where can I find 100 turkeys?’ ”
At 8:15 a.m. the next day, Norman called Lehmann to say he had located 100 turkeys. Martin George, manager of the Food Lion on E. Fairfield Road, was able to provide the turkeys at wholesale cost, she said.
“We’re really excited to help our community,” Lehmann said. “We know this time of year is really challenging for a lot of families. They’re wanting to get presents for their kids. They’ve got bills to pay, and they want to have special meals and gatherings. We want to come alongside and be the hands and feet of Jesus to help them and love them well. It’s a joy for us to do it.”
Aaron Martin, senior pastor Community Bible Church, echoed Lehmann’s comments.
“We want to be a blessing to our city,” Martin said. “We’re grateful we have people like Steve who are serving in such strategic ways, especially with those who are the most needy in our city. It’s a real joy and a privilege for us to be able to leverage that relationship for the sake of helping those who are a part of the city that we love as much as they do.”
About 25 people received turkeys within the first hour of the food pantry distribution on Tuesday.
High Point resident Leroy Jordan said he was grateful.
“It will make the holiday a whole lot better,” Jordan said. “Most of my family is gone. I’ve got one son and that’s it.”
Before the food distribution, 15 Community Bible Church staff members visited the homes of eight shut-in members to sing Christmas carols and spread holiday cheer.
“The Lord has been kind to us as a church even during COVID,” Lehmann said. “We just want to be faithful stewards with what he’s given us.”
