LAURA GREENE | HPE Catherine Queen, left, community outreach officer with the High Point Police Department, and Capt. Matt Truitt stand next to the police department’s Christmas float that will be featured in this Sunday’s High Point Holiday Festival Parade. Officer Caroline Loflin and police department staff member Melanie Smith designed the float, which was built for the department by Carolina Container.

HIGH POINT — The High Point Holiday Festival Parade will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday on its traditional route through downtown.

The parade follows N. Main Street, starting at Green Drive, going north and ending at Qubein Avenue, formerly a section of Montlieu Avenue. Parade organizers say there are 140 entries and the festivities will take an hour and a half to complete.

