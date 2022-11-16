HIGH POINT — The High Point Holiday Festival Parade will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday on its traditional route through downtown.
The parade follows N. Main Street, starting at Green Drive, going north and ending at Qubein Avenue, formerly a section of Montlieu Avenue. Parade organizers say there are 140 entries and the festivities will take an hour and a half to complete.
Bleacher seating is available at the corners of Main Street and High Avenue and Main Street and Gatewood Avenue. Bleacher seating is limited.
Disabled people can view the parade from a reserved area in front of Sheraton Towers at 400 N. Main St.
The parade will take place rain or shine, though forecasters say Sunday is supposed to be sunny with a high in the mid-40s.
High Point has hosted a Christmas season parade since 1925. The parade traditionally is held the Sunday before Thanksgiving Day.
For more information, call parade organizers at 336-378-6350.
