TRINITY – A Trinity Christmas event returns this weekend.
After two years of operating as a drive-thru only event because of COVID-19, Christmas in Trinity this Saturday 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Trinity Middle School will offer in-person activities, including free hot dogs and popcorn and the chance for children to meet Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elf Crystal. Santa's Toy Store and Treat Store will be open as long as supplies last. There also will be door prizes and drawings and Santa photos.
