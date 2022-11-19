HIGH POINT — Underserved children and their families in the area will once again have a brighter holiday season with a local tradition of giving that goes back nearly 100 years.
The annual Christmas Cheer Fund drive officially kicks off today. In its 99th year, the annual campaign, organized by the High Point Kiwanis Club, raises money to buy Christmas presents for children in the greater High Point community. The club raises the money in conjunction with The High Point Enterprise, which publishes updates listing contributors and the amount of money raised.
This year’s goal is to raise $40,000, which will be used to buy gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up, said Bobby Jones, chairman of the Kiwanis Club Christmas Cheer Fund Committee.
The Kiwanis Club, with the help of local agencies that serve underprivileged youths, will take the children on a shopping spree at Target, allowing them to choose their own presents. This tradition had been put on hold the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to Jones, this year’s Kiwanis Club Cheer Fund Committee members Catherine Niebauer, Wiley Stockton, Ed Thomas, Ellen Amick, Kenny Mack, Jim Horney, Joan Campbell and Lynn Johnson.
The fund drive was started in 1924 by The High Point Enterprise as a campaign to raise money for needy families. “Local organizations, such as the Rotary, Kiwanis and Civitan clubs, are to aid in taking care of these families,” The Enterprise said in a front page article published Dec. 12, 1924. The initial campaign collected $848.
The responsibility for the campaign has changed over the years. It was operated as an Empty Stocking Fund by the High Point Jaycees for about 30 years, after which it was passed around among different private local residents and groups.
When the last local nonprofit charitable organization owner, the late Benny Braica, retired in the 1990s, the High Point Kiwanis Club took over what’s now called the Christmas Cheer Fund. The Kiwanis Club is now in its 27th year of operating the fund.
Previous donors should have received letters and postpaid return envelopes for making a contribution this year. Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and sent to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org.
A total of contributions and a list of contributors will be published Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays during the campaign in The High Point Enterprise beginning Thanksgiving Day and running through Christmas.
