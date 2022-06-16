ARCHDALE — The sounds of Christian music soon will ring through Archdale at an upcoming outdoor street event.
The Invitation, which hosts bi-monthly Christian concerts in different cities, comes to Archdale on Saturday, June 25, 5-8 p.m. The event will be held on Bonnie Place, which will be closed between the hours of 4:30 and 8:30 p.m.
The event, free and open to the public, will also include food trucks, a bounce house and other family-friendly activities. Attendees are asked to bring canned food to donate.
The event is hosted by the Archdale-based service organization SerCo and local videographer Dylan Drye, who is active with The Invitation.
Drye said the purpose of The Invitation’s citywide events is to “bring worship outside of the walls of the church and into the community.”
“The last place the most anxious, depressed and hopeless people want to go to is church nowadays,” he said. “We want to meet people where they are in local parks, fields, parking lots and wherever it takes to have hope reach them.”
The Invitation frequently partners with local churches to help host the events, bringing churches of various denominations together.
“The main event is the live Christian band that plays for around three hours to get people dancing and having a good time,” Drye said. “It's a citywide gathering, and everyone has an invitation no matter who you are.”
