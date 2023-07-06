HIGH POINT — For the staff at the Nido and Miariana’s Children museum, there is always a way to say “yes.” Whether it’s through adding more storytime or providing freshly baked cookies, Executive Director Megan Ward said she believes that it’s this policy that helps draw people back to the museum.
“Kids are told no all the time,” Ward said. “They come here, and it’s pretty much, ‘OK, yeah, you can do that.’ ”
Since opening at the end of April 2022, the museum has had more than 200,000 visitors from 47 states and 336 cities and towns in North Carolina — numbers that Ward said exceeded expectations.
“We were hoping to have 60,000 people come through here throughout the whole year, and we had that by end of summer,” Ward said.
Because of the unexpected numbers, Ward said, they are figuring out how to allow more people into the museum without restricting how long visitors can stay.
Director of Operations and Guest Experience Olivia Pekkala said that going into this summer, the staff is continuing to monitor the numbers of visitors to try to ensure that the building doesn’t feel overly crowded.
In addition to navigating large groups of people at a time, Ward said they were also surprised to see how many exhibits can easily be damaged, forcing her and her staff to know how to adapt when certain technology or toys aren’t working.
The staff has also created ways to get children to clean up after themselves, which Ward said has helped the staff working not feel as overwhelmed. For example, at Kid’s Point grocery, an exhibit where children can pretend to shop or scan food or for customers, items tend to be left on the ground after kids are done playing, so the museum staff started handing out “super helper” stickers to children who put the toys away, encouraging their good behavior.
“The other kids are like, ‘Oh, he got a sticker? How did he get a sticker? He was helping?’ ” Ward said. “And then they are on it.”
Going forward, Ward said, she hopes to add more exhibits and potentially expand the museum as well as making sure they are staying in touch with how guests are feeling.
One of the ways the staff deals with feedback is through a suggestion box where anybody visiting — child or parent — can write a note.
From notes left so far, Ward said they have made changes such as providing more wipes and finding a cheaper way for community members to get to the museum.
“Families that receive federal food assistance can get in here for $3 a person,” Ward said. “We want all kids to be able to come here and enjoy and learn.”
The Nido and Mariana Children’s Museum is open Tuesday-Sunday and holds two sessions a day Wednesday-Saturday and an afternoon session on Sundays and Tuesdays. Tickets are $12 for an all-day admission and are available online at https://www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org/buy-tickets. Tickets frequently sell out, so advanced reservations are recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.