HIGH POINT — The Nido & Mariana Children’s Museum will open on Saturday, March 26.
Construction began in spring 2020 at the 4-acre site at 200 Montlieu Ave. in downtown High Point, and officials originally hoped the museum would open in fall 2021.
While the building is nearly finished, supply chain issues caused delays in obtaining materials needed to complete some of the exhibits, said Megan Ward, the museum’s executive director.
“We also considered that opening in cold winter months wouldn’t be as fun, and winter weather could interfere with grand opening celebrations, which will be spectacular,” Ward said. “Spring is a time for new beginnings, and this opening begins a new way in which children grow up in High Point. We’re using the extra time to prepare for our visitors and ensure the opening of the museum is a smooth and memorable experience for our community.”
Ward said the grand opening will be like a big party.
“My hopes for the opening are to make it a true celebration for our community,” Ward said. “We’re so excited that this will change the way kids grow up in High Point. They’re going to have meaningful, fun learning experiences that we haven’t had here before. Then we want to look at how we continue to grow and engage families and children to have a special, happy place in High Point every day.”
The experience of building during the ongoing pandemic was educational for the museum’s staff because of the extra health precautions it requires, Ward said.
“Children’s museums are really high-touch spaces and always filled with children and families,” Ward said. “Building during the pandemic allowed us to carefully consider our visitors’ safety and comfort when we were designing the spaces and exhibits.”
Additional fans were installed to keep the air fresh inside the massive building. Surfaces inside are designed to withstand rigorous disinfecting processes.
“We learned from what other museums were doing to adapt,” Ward said.
The grand opening will allow children and families to begin exploring 75,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits and programming. Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will be open Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission is $10 per person.
Exhibits at the children’s museum include:
• Kids Point, a kid-sized town modeled after High Point where children explore working at a veterinary clinic, a restaurant, a furniture design studio and more.
• Mars Academy, which invites children to imagine traveling to space to start their own Mars colony and explore the Mars terrain.
• The Hall of Mysteries, an eclectic home and laboratory that offers more than 150 clues to multiple mysteries to solve.
Also featured is an arcade, a STEAM lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), a vertical climber, an Outdoor Adventure Zone, a theater and a double-decker carousel.
Museum board Chair Barry Kitley said, “I’m excited for the community to see Dr. Qubein’s commitment of a revitalized downtown come to life and to show the hard work that has made this magical space a reality.”
With the March opening about 100 days away, the museum’s staff has a chance to practice and polish its procedures, Ward said.
In addition to daily admission, The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum will offer annual memberships, gift cards, programs, the chance to schedule birthday parties and field trips, and professional development for educators. For information on purchasing a gift card for the holidays, email friends@qubeinchildrensmuseum.org or contact Olivia Pekkala, director of marketing, at 336-905-8576.
