HIGH POINT — Who says kids should have all the fun?
If you’re a kid at heart, the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum soon will be hosting a special night for grown-ups only.
Grown-Up Night at the museum, located at 200 Qubein Avenue in High Point, is set for Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. You must be 21 to attend and tickets must be purchased in advance by Friday, Nov. 4.
Billed as a night of food, drinks and play, attendees can enjoy the many interactive exhibits at the museum, play board games, and participate in crafts, a scavenger hunt, outdoor games with prizes and more. Rides on the Double-Decker Carousel outside the museum will be free.
Tickets are $45 each and are $40 for museum members. Food and drinks will be provided by Paddled South, the Brewer’s Kettle, Pepper Moon Catering, The Blooming Board and Miso’s Ice Cream.
Tickets can be purchased online at QubeinChildrensMuseum.org or by calling 336-888-7529.
Proceeds for the event go to the Children’s Museum Fund, which helps ensure all children and families enjoy the museum regardless of income.
