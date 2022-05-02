HIGH POINT — About 2,000 children, parents and grandparents became the first to visit and play inside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, which opened to the public Saturday and Sunday.
Five-year-old Natalia Amores admitted she was pretty nervous when she tried out the Courage Climber, a colorful two-story exhibit near the museum’s entrance that safely challenges children to problem-solve by climbing the entire height. She enjoyed it, but Natalia said the dinosaurs outside the 75,000-square-foot building were still her favorite.
Her family had watched the museum take shape over the past two years as they drove from school each day past the 4-acre site at 200 Qubein Ave. (formerly Montlieu Avenue) in downtown High Point, said her mother, Ruth Amores.
“She saw when the reptiles were coming and then we saw the elephants (animal-shaped topiaries). She would ask every afternoon when it’s going to open,” she said. “I told her we are taking her to a surprise today (Saturday), and she said, ‘I think I know,’ because she saw it was finished.”
Seeing children and youth interact with educational exhibits was rewarding for staff members after all the work that went into a more than $30 million investment, said museum Executive Director Megan Ward.
“Seeing the children in the parking lot just jumping for joy when they’re seeing the dinosaurs and giant topiary animals was so much fun to watch,” Ward said. “This is going to change how kids in High Point grow up. It’s for all of our community but extra special that High Point has this in their backyard.”
All tickets to the opening days of the museum sold out, and Ward recommends reserving tickets in advance.
“Tickets are selling fast. We encourage visitors to purchase tickets on our website to ensure they get in,” she said.
Brittany Gottschalk said she was glad the museum includes so many interactive exhibits that entertained her 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son. Her daughter, Avery Handley, was the first to draw on a sketch pad inside the furniture design studio at Kids Point.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for months,” Gottschalk said.
Whitney Stevenson watched her 3-year-old son, Maze, and 1½-year-old son, Boone, don lab coats as they played in a play dentist office at Kids Point.
“They are actually having fun at the dentist, which is a good thing because they have an appointment next week,” Stevenson said. “We had to drag them out of the firetruck because they loved it so much.”
Each exhibit was designed to be both fun and educational, Ward said.
“Everywhere they turn, they learn here — whether it’s about science, technology, engineering, arts and math … or water phenomena in our water play area or our giant fish tank learning about how to take care of a goldfish or learning about different jobs,” Ward said. “They’ll learn about traveling to Mars, how to plan a space colony and how astronauts sleep and exercise in space.”
Moani Pitchford said she appreciated the hands-on aspect of the museum for her young granddaughters to explore.
“This is such a beautiful place, such a fun place and they can touch anything,” Pitchford said.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.