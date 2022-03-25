HIGH POINT — The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum announced Friday it will have its grand opening Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m.
Construction began in spring 2020 at the 4-acre site at 200 Qubein Ave. in downtown High Point. Officials originally hoped the museum would open last fall, but supply chain issues caused delays in obtaining materials needed to complete some of the exhibits, said Barry Kitley, chair of the museum’s board of directors.
“We’re ready for the community to experience the joy and learning the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum will provide,” Kitley said. “After experiencing multiple supply chain issues in bringing the museum to fruition, we will be ready to unveil the commitment, hard work and love that is interwoven into this project.”
Museum Executive Director Megan Ward said the museum “will provide a new way in which children can learn and grow in High Point.”
Exhibits include Kids Point, a kid-sized town modeled after High Point where children explore working at a veterinary clinic, a cafe, a furniture design studio and more; Mars Academy, which teaches about space travel and Mars; the Hall of Mysteries, where there are more than 150 clues to multiple mysteries to solve; a STEAM Lab (science, technology, engineering, arts and math); a vertical climber; an Outdoor Adventure Zone; and a double-decker carousel.
In addition to daily admission, The museum will offer annual memberships, gift cards, birthday parties, programs, field trips and professional development for educators.
Tickets for opening day will go on sale Tuesday, April 5, but memberships will be available beginning Monday, March 28. Members will not be charged for grand opening tickets but will have to reserve a ticket once those are available.
Tickets and memberships can be purchased online at www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org or by calling 336-888-PLAY (7529).
Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will be open Tuesdays 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sundays 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org.
