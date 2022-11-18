HPTNWS-11-18-22 MUSEUM.jpg

Three-year-old Rowan Puckett and his grandmother Lori Puckett enjoy time together racing boats in the Water Works exhibit at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum recently.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point’s new children’s museum received an award as a top North Carolina tourist attraction.

The Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum received the Visitor Attraction of the Year Award at the N.C. Travel Industry Association’s annual Tourism Leadership Conference awards banquet on Thursday night in Charlotte. The awards showcase innovation, best practices, creativity and the results accomplished through the hospitality industry’s marketing efforts.

