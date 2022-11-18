HIGH POINT — High Point’s new children’s museum received an award as a top North Carolina tourist attraction.
The Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum received the Visitor Attraction of the Year Award at the N.C. Travel Industry Association’s annual Tourism Leadership Conference awards banquet on Thursday night in Charlotte. The awards showcase innovation, best practices, creativity and the results accomplished through the hospitality industry’s marketing efforts.
The museum, which opened April 30, offers 75,000 square feet of interactive exhibits and activities.
In its first six months, the museum drew more than 85,000 visitors from across North Carolina and 41 other states, Executive Director Megan Ward said.
“Our children’s museum has become a community meeting space for local families to learn and play,” she said. “We’ve also been thrilled to welcome thousands of guests who have driven here from Raleigh, Charlotte and other cities to visit us. Our staff enjoys telling visitors about our excellent restaurants and all that High Point has to offer.”
The Visitor Attraction of the Year Award recognizes an attraction that sets the standard for an exceptional visitor experience, said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point, which nominated the museum for the award.
“In just a short amount of time, the museum is developing High Point as an attractor for leisure visitors as well as a destination for families to call home,” she said.
