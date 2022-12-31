HPTNWS-12-31-22 TOP 10 MUSEUM.jpg

Rowan Puckett, 3, and his grandmother, Lori Puckett, enjoy time together racing boats at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum in September. The museum opened April 30 at the corner of Qubein Avenue and Hamilton Street in the core city.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

Editor’s note: No. 1 of the top 10 stories of 2022.

HIGH POINT — Before its first birthday, the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has made a difference not only in the wonder experienced by girls and boys through its attractions but in the allure of the city to visitors.

