Editor’s note: No. 1 of the top 10 stories of 2022.
HIGH POINT — Before its first birthday, the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has made a difference not only in the wonder experienced by girls and boys through its attractions but in the allure of the city to visitors.
In its first eight months of operation, the museum has drawn 127,000 visitors. Guests to the museum have arrived from 336 North Carolina cities and towns, 44 states and nine countries, Executive Director Megan Ward said. Schools and student groups have made 198 field trips to the museum, representing 8,550 students.
“Our first eight months have far exceeded our expectations,” she said. “It’s been an amazing journey to see this children’s museum welcome so many families from near and far. It’s exciting to see them return again and again for continued discovery, learning and play.”
The museum opened April 30 at the corner of Qubein Avenue and Hamilton Street in the core city.
In November, the museum received the Visitor Attraction of the Year award from the N.C. Travel Industry Association. The local tourism agency, Visit High Point, estimates that in its first six months the museum had a $12 million impact on the High Point economy.
Among the array of entertaining and educational exhibits:
• The multicolored Courage Climber offers children a chance to safely climb to different levels of a tower, reaching the second floor of the building if they choose.
• In the Ginormous space, guests find an intriguing child’s bedroom where small things have become large and large things have become gigantic. Guests enter under a giant chair, can climb inside an oversized chest of drawers and slide into a huge laundry basket.
• A two-story carousel gives up to 76 guests a chance to ride chariots or fantasy horses, dolphins, alligators and seahorses.
• Children visiting the museum can even go to Mars. The Mars Academy offers children a chance to imagine that they are on a deep space module as they service a Mars terrain vehicle and study rocks from the terrain.
Ward said the museum has made a concerted effort to be inclusive and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. That includes becoming a certified autism center, with all staff gaining autism certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Educational Standards.
“Our staff has gained insight and learned how to accommodate families with children on the autism spectrum,” Ward said. “This helps us ensure all families feel welcome, comfortable and supported as they experience the joy of discovery.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
