HIGH POINT — In the fewer than three months since it opened, the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has drawn a steady stream of visitors from near and far.
As of Tuesday, there had been 38,124 visitors, an average of 615 per day. About 30% are from High Point, with the remainder coming from more than 160 North Carolina cities and 34 other states.
Since most schools let out for the summer in early June, the museum has remained consistently sold out of advance and walk-up tickets on most days, Executive Director Megan Ward said.
“This has far exceeded our expectations,” Ward said. “We’ve just been really pleased with how many people are coming. They stay here a really long time. It’s a joyful place.”
The $30 million museum at 200 Qubein Ave. opened April 30 after redeveloping 4 acres along a downtown-area block, and has 75,000 square feet of exhibit and programming space.
“Our first two questions were, ‘Is it fun?’ and, ‘Will they learn?’ ” Ward said of the planning process for the museum. “In designing the exhibits, if it’s not fun, they won’t engage in it. We just have some fun stuff unique to High Point.”
At Kids Point, a kid-sized town modeled after High Point, children explore working at places such as a veterinary clinic, restaurant, dental clinic and TV studio and working as home furnishings artisans.
“I think we’re the first and only children’s museum with a furniture design studio,” Ward said.
Another big draw is the Hall of Mysteries, which offers clues that families work on solving together.
“I see parents really engage in that,” she said.
The second floor includes the Mars Academy, where children learn about space exploration and starting their own Mars colony.
The museum also features a STEAM lab (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), a vertical climber, an outdoor adventure zone, a theater, arcade and a double-decker carousel.
“With our capacity numbers, we don’t want it to feel too crowded or too noisy here. We don’t want people waiting in line,” Ward said. “The carousel is the only line, because you can ride that as many times as you want. It’s a three-minute ride.”
She said there’s no doubt the museum has already generated substantial economic impact, with so many out-of-town visitors spending money at places such as local restaurants.
“We’re seeing them from not just around the Triad, but we have lots of people from the Raleigh area who say, ‘We heard about this museum and picked up our grandkids who live in Mebane and came here,’ ” she said. “We’ve had great word of mouth.”
The museum has sold 757 memberships, many to locals. Members pay an annual amount to gain frequent admission rather than the $12 individual admission fee per visit.
“We certainly see High Pointers in here everyday,” Ward said. “We love being a gathering place for residents, but it’s also neat to see kids from other places.”
She said the museum uses local vendors, including its coffee supplier, cleaning company and landscapers.
It has seven full-time and 27 part-time employees.
“We have a great mix of retired folks working for us, and younger people, and the reviews about our staff have been amazing,” Ward said. “We don’t want anybody to walk in without being welcomed.”
In keeping with standard practice among children’s museums, unaccompanied adults without children are not admitted.
“This is a place for families, for kids, and the families seem to appreciate that,” she said. “We will have grown-up events in the fall. So many people, especially High Pointers, want to see this place.”
