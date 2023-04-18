HIGH POINT — Four people have been arrested and charged in a police investigation into an accidental shooting that injured a juvenile at a north High Point residence Sunday afternoon.
High Point Police Department officers received a report about 4:40 p.m. about the shooting at a home in the 3300 block of Obsidian Court. Police said the juvenile’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
Arrest reports indicate that two men and two women were charged Monday.
Christopher J. Bradley, 49, of 11th Street in Wichita, Kansas, was charged with felony child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Bradley was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point, and his bond was set at $25,000 secured.
Three people were charged with misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer: Beatrice S. Bradley, 49, of 11th Street in Wichita, Kansas; William J. Blackburn, 29, of Albertson Road, Thomasville; and Genevieve Busler, 28, of Obsidian Court.
Police haven’t released any other information on the shooting.
