HIGH POINT — An employee of the Chick-fil-A in north High Point off Eastchester Drive was robbed outside the restaurant building Thursday night.
No one was injured in the robbery at the fast-food restaurant on John Gordon Lane in the Palladium complex.
Just before 9:45 p.m., a car described as a dark sedan came into the drive-thru area, according to the High Point Police Department. The car may be a black Hyundai Sonata, model year 2014 or newer.
The employee was robbed in the drive-thru lanes, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.