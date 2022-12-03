HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,600.
Today’s donors are:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,600.
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of Shelia Ezell by Lee Ezell $50.
• In Memory of Faith Elizabeth Booze by Connie Johnston $100.
• In Memory of Trena Fowler and Harley Fowler by Annette Marie Fowler $50.
• In Memory of Gui Annou by Paul Norcross $450.
• Kathleen Klein $25.
• Anonymous $200.
• In Memory of my wife Barbara, by Ernest Pelikan $50.
• In Memory of Russ Mallonne by Bill & Carol Mangum $100.
• Cumby Funeral Home $100.
• In Memory of Gary Culler by Chip & Sara Culler $50.
• In Memory of Nancy Hawkins by Robert & Susan Hawkins $25.
• Charles Myers $100.
• In Honor of our Children & Their Spouses & our Grandchildren by Lindsay & Herb Goins $100.
• In Honor of Mackenzie, Reese, Sarah Brian, Kaylee, Scottie, Kamryn, and Adam by Tom Yaudes $100.
• Rev. Frank & Mary Thomas $100.
Today’s total: $1,600
Previous total: $9,650
Grand total: $11,250
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.