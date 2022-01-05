HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,175.
Today’s donors are:
In Memory of my teammates from Allen Jay - Joel Lockhart and Ralph Modlin by Gary Meredith $50
In Honor of my coaches from Allen Jay - Bill Guy and Tommy R. Younts by Gary Meredith $50
In Memory of Mabel Brooks by Ann & Stewart Hartley $100
In Memory of Kitty Hartley by Stewart Hartley $100
Hendrix Barney & Co. CPAs $100
Betsy Hodge $25
In Memory of Chris Grantham and Pert Grantham by Sandy Grantham $50
In Memory of Sandy Rittenhouse by Griffin Ladies Book Club $50
In Memory of our Mother, Annie Livengood - Brother, Don Livengood - and other family members that have passed in the last year: Marty, Jane and David; In Honor of our grandchildren by Richard and Janet Kelley $50
In Honor of Sandy Herman and John Haworth by Peter Howard $200
In Memory of J.C. Pierce by Judy W. Pierce $50
In Loving Memory of Helen J. Doby by Terry & Mary Atkinson $50
In Loving Memory of George W. Atkinson by Terry & Mary Atkinson $50
In Memory of my beautiful mother, Lou Washburn by Winkie Lassiter $50
In Memory of Carter and Doris Lassiter by The Employees of City Transfer and Storage $100
In Honor of Sarah, Daniel and Beth Baker by Nancy & Thomas Baker $100
Today’s total: $1,175
Previous total: $35,106
Grand total: $36,281
Lists of donors were published in The Enterprise since Thanksgiving, with a final listing of all of this year’s donors being published in Sunday’s edition. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, this year provided Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
