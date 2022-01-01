HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,250.
Today’s donors are:
In Honor of Lieutenant General Richard S. Ewell C.S.A. by Rusty Van Landingham $25
In Memory of Freda & Charles Jones by Jeanette & George Louya $100
In Memory of David O. Moore, Sr. – Pop by Sharyn, David, Jr. and Britt; Grands, Greats & Great-Greats $50
In Honor of Patsy Moore – Nana by Sharyn, David, Jr. and Britt; Grands, Greats & Great-Greats $50
In Memory of: Scott Towery, Steven Hall and Scott Oakley by Britt, Karen, Ethan & Brennen $25
In Memory of Bill Wyche, Ann Morgan, Bill Heard and John Yowell by Ann Wyche $100
Karl & Elsa Watson $100
In Memory of Alan, Greg, Joe, Paul, Ginger and Jacy by an Anonymous Donor $100
In Memory of Mr. & Mrs. J.E. Pleasants and Mr. & Mrs. J.B. Farrar by Sally, John, Cam and Jack $100
In Memory of Terry DiFoggio by Capelli Salons, Inc. $50
In Memory of Terry DiFoggio by Michael DiFoggio $50
In Memory of Linda Faircloth by Jeff & Claire Batts $25
In Memory of Mrs. Nannie Smith by Paul & Cathryn Morse $25
In Memory of Ray Moore, Darold Ridge, Albert King, Jay Wood, Tim Sims, Dick More and Mr. and Mrs. Rob Kennedy by Kay More $200
In Loving Memory of Kyler S. Noah, our son by Stuart and Shannon Smith $250
Today’s total: $1,250
Previous total: $33,856
Grand total: $35,106
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
