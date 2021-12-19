HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $3,300.
Today’s donors are:
Jamestown Civitans $500
In Honor of our Grandchildren by Sam & Kendra Boyd $100
In Memory of Faye & Ken Hubbard by Nan & Pat McDonnell $50
In Memory of William S. Farabow by Suzanne Farabow $100
The Boynton Family $100
Hilda Owen $50
In Memory of Mary & J.B. Gibson and Alice & Bill Hinson by Clark & Laura Gibson $1000
In Memory of Horton Godwin by Bella and Chaz Strickland $100
Bob & Diane Fogleman $100
In Memory of Samantha, Penny, Hamilton, Junior, Jack and Spike by Spanky Smith $25
In Memory of Benny Morton by Becky Morton $25
In Memory of Jason Koontz by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Norman Crews by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Hoby Ragan by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Emily Lambeth by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Ron Sock by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Donna Carter by Bill & Margaret Buckingham $150
In Honor of Michael Lyles, Jude, Davis and Lyla Rowe, Porter Redmond, Parker Gibson and Elizabeth, Emily and Edi by Mary Lyles $50
In Memory of My Dearest Mother and Father, Faydene Newton and Austin Newton by Jenny $25
In Memory of Bill and Jane Price by Their Family $150
Peter & Melissa Fisch $25
In Memory of Ann Elizabeth Tinsley Morgan, Luther & Mary Tinsley, J.V. & Dot Morgan, Virgil & Mabel Morgan and Don & Mike Morgan by Jim Morgan $250
Today’s total: $3,300
Previous total: $18,950
Grand total: $22,250
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
